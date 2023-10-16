Monday, October 16, 2023
Author to present ‘Wild DFW: 20 Top Surprises of North Texas Nature’ in Flower Mound

Local residents will have a chance next week to hear about wild places to explore in North Texas without leaving their own backyard.

The Flower Mound Foundation and Flower Mound Public Library will host author Amy Martin on Oct. 24 as she talks about her adventures discovering DFW’s wilder spots. Her talk, “Wild DFW: Twenty Top Surprises of North Texas Nature,” is part of the free Wild About Flower Mound speaker series.

As Martin explored North Central Texas to write “Wild DFW: Explore the Amazing Nature Around Dallas-Fort Worth,” 20 facts, places, flora and fauna surprised her, even after decades as an eco-journalist, according to a news release.

“Take the journey with her in this talk and learn what she discovered,” the news release said. “Enjoy some of the book’s more rhapsodic passages about prairies, creeks, and the Moon, and peak experiences from its 25 hiking adventures through hardwood bottomland forests, soaring limestone escarpments, vast wetlands and winding waterways, rare remnants of Blackland and Fort Worth Prairies, and well-preserved swaths of the Eastern Cross Timbers ‘cast iron forest.'”

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Flower Mound Public Library, 3030 Broadmoor Lane.

A journalist and writer for over 40 years, Martin is the author of “Wild DFW: Explore the Amazing Nature Around Dallas-Fort Worth” (Wild-DFW.com), “Itchy Business: How to Treat the Poison Ivy and Poison Oak Rash, Prevent Exposure and Eradicate the Plant” (Itchy.biz), and co-author of “Speaking of Mother Earth.” She is currently senior features writer for Green Source DFW (GreenSourceDFW.org). Her current project is Ned Fritz Legacy (NedFritz.com), a biographical website about Texas’ most famous environmentalist. Martin sits on the Dallas County Open Space’s (DallasCounty.org/parks) Trails and Preserves Program board and serves as state social media director for Native Prairies Association of Texas (TexasPrairie.org). For twelve years, she managed wildlife habitat rehabilitation on a private nature preserve in northeast Texas, including converting 15 acres of pasture into tallgrass prairie. She is a certified Texas Master Naturalist with the North Texas chapter (NTMN.org). Find her writings at Moonlady.com.

