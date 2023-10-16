Monday, October 16, 2023
Local nonprofit, Harley dealership team up to offer free rabies vaccines for pets

By Mark Smith
Dogs at the Flower Mound Animal Adoption Center play in the outdoor recreation area.

Texas Coalition for Animal Protection and American Eagle Harley-Davidson of Corinth are teaming up to provide free rabies vaccines for cats and dogs this weekend.

This free rabies vaccine event will take place Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at American Eagle Harley-Davidson, 5920 South Interstate 35E.

“We are thrilled to partner with American Eagle Harley-Davidson and offer free rabies vaccines to community pets,” said Stacey Schumacher, TCAP Executive Director. “Vaccinating pets against rabies is crucial for their health and safeguarding the community. By offering these essential vaccines at no cost, we hope to promote responsible pet ownership and protect both the health of pets and the local community from the risks associated with rabies.”

Rabies is a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease affecting the spinal cord of animals and humans. The virus is spread through infected animals’ saliva or nervous system tissue.

“If you have ever been to our Harley store, you will notice we care deeply about our furry friends,” said American Eagle Harley Davidson Owner Donna Sullivan, who owns the business with her husband Willy Sullivan. “We are thrilled to once again be participating in TCAPs vaccination event. American Eagle Harley Davidson loves to help our animals in any way we can.

“If you know me and my husband, you know how we feel about the welfare of our animals, along with everyone at AEHD,” Sullivan continued. “We hope the public takes advantage of this opportunity to get their pets vaccinated. Thank you TCAP for providing such a worthwhile service and thank you animal lovers for caring enough to take care of your beloved pets.”

In addition to the free rabies vaccines, TCAP will offer additional vaccines and wellness services at the organization’s low-cost prices. For a complete listing of these services or to learn more about the vaccinations recommended annually for your pet, click here.

Previous articleGolf tourney to raise funds for local adaptive gym for disabled
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

