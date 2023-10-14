Saturday, October 14, 2023
Ex-wrestling champ nominated for life changer award

By Mark Miller
T. Ronn Hicks (third from right) was recognized by the Denton County Commissioners Court on Sept. 26, 2023 in advance of National Bullying Prevention Month in October.

Known as “Simply Badd” when he was a professional wrestler, Thronn “T. Ronn” Hicks of Lewisville has done nothing but good since retiring more than a decade ago.

It all started in 2010, when he launched the Believers Anointed for Divine Destiny (BADD for short) international anti-bullying organization which has helped countless numbers of youth by sharing his story on how he overcame bullying.

Since 2015, he has served as a mentor/restorative life coach for the Lewisville Independent School District.

Those combined efforts earned him a nomination from colleague Jessica Denton for the 2023 “LifeChanger of the Year Award” presented by the National Life Group.

Hicks also received proclamations from Governor Greg Abbott, Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell and Denton County Judge Andy Eads to commemorate his work during “Say No to Bullying Month” in October.

“I think it’s great,” he said. “I’m ecstatic about the nomination but I’m also ecstatic about the fact that she thought enough of me to say ‘you are a hero for changing our kids. You’re a life-changer against bullying and an activist and life coach for our children that we think was commendable.’”

As a wrestler, he won 19 titles and earned recognition in five halls of fame between his first match in 1994 and his last in 2012 mostly on the independent circuit. He communicates regularly with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and a longtime friend is the son of the late wrestler Junk Yard Dog.

But he’s most proud of his work helping youth and especially becoming a certified life coach who has spoken to more than three million people as far away as Australia and New Zealand.

“The good thing about Lewisville ISD is I’ve been able to go to different schools and give presentations about bullying and working with students at the schools and at Westside (Baptist), Trietsch (United Methodist), and First Baptist (churches) to help people,” he said.

“I have nothing but love for our community and I have a lot of support from local PTAs and parents who reach out to me and say they are proud of me for stepping out and helping their babies.”

Hicks’ ultimate goal is to raise money to build a BADD safe haven facility to assist victims and those accused of being bullies. In the meantime, he will learn if he wins the LifeChanger honor in January. To vote for Hicks, click here.

