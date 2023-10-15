Mitchell: Uniting Denton County in the fight against breast cancer

By Bobbie Mitchell, Denton County Commissioner, Pct. 3

Except for skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women. On a global scale, one in four cancers diagnosed in women will be breast cancer. In America, breast cancer has become the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women.

For these reasons, October is the month of Breast Cancer Awareness in Denton County and across our nation. It is when we collectively celebrate survivors and those still amid the days of treatment. We also diligently educate the public about risk factors and early detection through our Denton County Public Health team.

As a Commissioners Court, we applaud our healthcare professionals and researchers who work tirelessly on the front lines of this battle. We publicly showed our support for these efforts with a Court Proclamation last Tuesday and asked employees to be a part of a human ribbon for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.