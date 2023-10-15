Medicare: Embracing highs and lows

Once a month, this space affords me the opportunity to explain the ins and outs of Medicare and its various parts. These articles bring many of you into my office, and I’ve been able to sit down and hear your stories and help you along your Medicare journey.

This month, I’d like to take a moment to fill you in on some big news in my life. My wife, Meagan, just gave birth to our fourth son! I’ve spent the better part of the week soaking in this newborn and all his little coos. Once again, I marveled at the strength of my wife and the incredible endurance it takes to bring a baby into this world. My other boys are 12, 10 and 7, so it’s been really fun to see the interaction between them (not to mention the helping hands)! I am amazed at the gift and miracle of life. We are truly in love.

This past July, my best friend lost his battle with colon cancer. He left a loving wife and four amazing boys behind. His name was David, and he was the one who encouraged me into the Medicare business. He was a friend, boss and mentor, and I miss him so much. He fought through chemotherapy and radiation for a year and a half with every bit of his strength. I was blessed to walk alongside him during that difficult journey and spend many of his final days by his side.

Life is full of these extraordinary highs and devastating lows. These two events, just months apart, have brought things into focus for me. What really matters are the loved ones around us. I hope you and I never take for granted the people God has given us. Cherish them, and make sure they know how loved they are.

A final Medicare note; October is the start of our Medicare Annual Enrollment Period. If you have questions as to what that means for YOU, please give my team a call and we’d be more than happy to help you. Feel free to call us at 800-750-2407 or visit us at 2604 Long Prairie Road, Suite 100 in Flower Mound.

God bless you and yours.

(Sponsored Content)