Walmart cancels plans for Argyle supercenter

The town of Argyle on Friday issued a statement that Walmart has abandoned its plans for a location on the Heath Tract at the northeast corner of FM 407 and I-35W.

“After careful consideration, Walmart has decided to terminate its interest contract with the local developer for the proposed site at FM 407 and I-35W. Consequently, this means that the construction plans for the Walmart location in our community will not proceed as initially projected,” the announcement stated.

“We believe the current status of Walmart is directly related to our community’s efforts and voices. We are blessed to have such an involved and vocal community who continues to keep their values and the Town’s future in mind.

“We encourage residents to continue to share their thoughts and ideas with us concerning our commercial corridor, as we know thoughtful future development is key to our Town’s growth and success. The Town Council, the Municipal Development District Board, and the Staff remain steadfast in their support and collaboration with local developers to bring the ideal businesses to our unique and charming Town.”

In response to increased inquiries about commercial development along Argyle’s I-35W corridor, the Argyle Town Council recently adopted an ordinance requiring a Specific Use Permit for buildings 40,000 square feet or larger within that corridor. All “big box” applications like Walmart will be required to go through a public hearing process before P&Z and council for a vote.

The developer of the 240-acre Heath Tract said in a 2022 public meeting that it wants to build a big box store, homes, offices and restaurants on the property. But for now, it’s back to the drawing board.