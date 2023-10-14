Saturday, October 14, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Walmart cancels plans for Argyle supercenter

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
4
Photo courtesy of Walmart

The town of Argyle on Friday issued a statement that Walmart has abandoned its plans for a location on the Heath Tract at the northeast corner of FM 407 and I-35W.

“After careful consideration, Walmart has decided to terminate its interest contract with the local developer for the proposed site at FM 407 and I-35W. Consequently, this means that the construction plans for the Walmart location in our community will not proceed as initially projected,” the announcement stated.

“We believe the current status of Walmart is directly related to our community’s efforts and voices. We are blessed to have such an involved and vocal community who continues to keep their values and the Town’s future in mind.

“We encourage residents to continue to share their thoughts and ideas with us concerning our commercial corridor, as we know thoughtful future development is key to our Town’s growth and success. The Town Council, the Municipal Development District Board, and the Staff remain steadfast in their support and collaboration with local developers to bring the ideal businesses to our unique and charming Town.”

In response to increased inquiries about commercial development along Argyle’s I-35W corridor, the Argyle Town Council recently adopted an ordinance requiring a Specific Use Permit for buildings 40,000 square feet or larger within that corridor. All “big box” applications like Walmart will be required to go through a public hearing process before P&Z and council for a vote.

The developer of the 240-acre Heath Tract said in a 2022 public meeting that it wants to build a big box store, homes, offices and restaurants on the property. But for now, it’s back to the drawing board.

Previous articleTeresa’s House in Argyle sets new standards for assisted living and memory care
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.