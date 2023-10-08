Harvest Happenings — October 2023

This month, we are celebrating a decade of doing life together. Harvest has come a long way since October 2013. From farm land to a vibrant, welcoming community, Harvest has created a movement that takes neighborhood life to another level.

Our approach to building community has changed the industry. We have won 39 awards from local and national organizations over the last 10 years. We have not only changed the industry, we have changed the way people live. We took a neighborhood and created a culture where people go beyond just being neighbors. “Whether it’s a cup of sugar, a helping hand, or a whole meal train for a family going through tough times, neighbors are always there and willing to help,” said Emily DeAno. It’s connecting neighbors that keeps our community culture of doing life together flourishing. It’s also how neighbors get through the tough times. I love what Linda Nagy said, “I am so thankful to live in Harvest. My husband was able to pass on knowing that I was going to be well cared for by my Harvest family. It has been the perfect place to heal and be surrounded by love and support.” That is the heart of our community.

We have a lot of original homeowners still living in Harvest. These families embraced the vision and have been instrumental in knitting our community together to be what it is today. Joelle Zavzavadjian and her family are one of the first families in Harvest. I asked Joelle what has kept her family here all of these years. Her response was, “one of the reasons we have stayed in Harvest is because we really appreciate the growth and change in our neighborhood while it continues to maintain the community feel. Furthermore, our community activities have evolved over time to be inclusive and representative of our Harvest population. Meanwhile, we often see close community requests like, can you lend me a cup of sugar?”

When you have a flourishing community culture, it’s easy for neighbors to be connected and feel known. Life is better when it’s done together.

To celebrate this special milestone, we are hosting an anniversary concert. It will be a great time for our Harvest family to gather and celebrate our Harvest life!

Our anniversary concert is made possible by the generosity of our developer, Hillwood Communities and the following partners: Magnolia Realty Argyle; Nothing Bundt Cake; HotWorx Argyle; Rob Becker State Farm Agent; Kristen Wright, Be the Reason Real Estate; Dynamis Sports Performance; and the Dallas West Dance Centre.

We also want to recognize the Harvest builders who came together to be anniversary sponsors. Some of them have been with Harvest since day one! They have amazing floor plans and a variety of price points. Be sure to visit their model homes and see for yourself! Thank you for investing in our community: David Weekley Homes; BB Living; Highland Homes; Taylor Morrison; Drees Homes; Toll Brothers; CB Jeni; and Tri Pointe Homes.

We look forward to the next 10 years! #harvestbettertogether