Sunday, October 8, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Searching for senior living — why Googling isn’t the ideal option

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
5
Lori Williams (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Like most people, I research just about everything on Google…from hotels to shoes and everything in between. In fact, I have been called the “Google Queen” a time or two. However, when searching for senior living I always advise people to consult with an established local senior placement expert.

Why is that? There are many reasons, but the main one is that there are so many types of senior living available you can easily waste a lot of time going down rabbit holes trying to find the right one for yourself or your loved one. This can also end up an expensive mistake if you move into a community that is a bad fit and you have to move again. I recently helped a woman who had moved her mother into an independent living community that she had Googled, paid a non-refundable $2,500 fee, only to find out a month later that her mother truly needed assisted living.

Another reason to work with a local senior placement expert is that they know the communities well…their amenities, floorplans available and if there is a waitlist. Most importantly, they know the reputation of the community and due to their relationships within the healthcare community, they are privy to the “real” scoop on the quality of care provided.

This is too important of a decision to figure out on your own. Be sure to contact an experienced and reputable placement service to guide you.

Lori Williams has worked in senior living for 17+ years. She’s the owner of the senior placement service Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC, which has been voted “Best of Denton County” for the past 5 years. Lori is also the host of the popular podcast, “Aging in Style.” Contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or visit www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

(Sponsored Content)

Previous articleHighland Village City Update — October 2023
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.