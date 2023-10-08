Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Searching for senior living — why Googling isn’t the ideal option

Like most people, I research just about everything on Google…from hotels to shoes and everything in between. In fact, I have been called the “Google Queen” a time or two. However, when searching for senior living I always advise people to consult with an established local senior placement expert.

Why is that? There are many reasons, but the main one is that there are so many types of senior living available you can easily waste a lot of time going down rabbit holes trying to find the right one for yourself or your loved one. This can also end up an expensive mistake if you move into a community that is a bad fit and you have to move again. I recently helped a woman who had moved her mother into an independent living community that she had Googled, paid a non-refundable $2,500 fee, only to find out a month later that her mother truly needed assisted living.

Another reason to work with a local senior placement expert is that they know the communities well…their amenities, floorplans available and if there is a waitlist. Most importantly, they know the reputation of the community and due to their relationships within the healthcare community, they are privy to the “real” scoop on the quality of care provided.

This is too important of a decision to figure out on your own. Be sure to contact an experienced and reputable placement service to guide you.

Lori Williams has worked in senior living for 17+ years. She’s the owner of the senior placement service Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC, which has been voted “Best of Denton County” for the past 5 years. Lori is also the host of the popular podcast, “Aging in Style.” Contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or visit www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

(Sponsored Content)