Highland Village City Update — October 2023

October is the time of year we want to say, “Happy New Year!” as it is the beginning of the City’s new fiscal year. City staff and Council have worked throughout the summer developing a budget to provide the service and amenities you all expect in Highland Village. This year the City’s ad valorem tax rate has the largest decrease in the City’s history, decreasing from $0.546825 to $0.501394, which is an 8.3% reduction. The assessed valuation came in at a 4.9% increase in property tax. Sales tax revenues are projected to increase by 8.2% from last year’s budgeted amount. The 2024 base budget is $22,895,143 with $484,018 identified for supplemental requests. I would like to share with you some of the key initiatives and projects planned for this year.

Our parks and trails make Highland Village a unique and beautiful place to enjoy the outdoors. Based on overwhelming resident support, the Unity Park tennis courts will be converted to pickleball courts. The mowing of trail right-of-way and municipal sites is moving in-house to ensure the standard of maintenance our community expects. This move also results in an estimated $30,000 savings per year after the initial equipment purchase.

Our employees provide the services that make Highland Village a special place to live. In order to remain competitive in a tight labor market and to attract and retain qualified personnel, a 4.5% salary adjustment as well as market adjustments for some police, fire and other positions are included in the budget. In the fire department, this year will see the full deployment of the power shifts designed to improve the ability to respond to overlapping calls and reduce mutual aid requests. Police officers will receive new body armor, handguns with red dot sights and the Opticom signal preemption will be placed on all police vehicles.

City staff continue to work on bond projects with Phase 1 of the Street Improvement Project underway providing reconstruction of Glenmere Drive, Camden Drive, Turpin Drive, La Mesa Drive, part of Medina Drive, Catlin Circle, Catlin Terrace, Ranney Drive, Moran Drive and Lakeland Drive.

This month we begin our new contract with Republic Services providing yard waste, trash, recycling, bulk pickup and household hazardous waste service. In preparation of the contract with Community Waste Disposal ending in September of this year, the City requested proposals from solid waste companies. Three companies were interviewed and, based on service and costs, Republic was recommended to City Council for approval. City Council approved the contract on May 9. In providing for solid waste service, we endeavored to provide the best balance of providing a sufficient service level, but also keeping costs constrained to the extent possible. Republic is providing every residence with a 95-gallon blue trash cart and a 95-gallon green recycling cart for automated pickup. More details about the new service is available on the city website.

If you have not been to a concert at Doubletree Ranch Park, you will want to make plans to attend and enjoy great music and food in a beautiful park setting! The Concert in the Park series kicks off at Doubletree Ranch Park on Oct. 7 with the ZZ Top tribute band, ZZ Tejas, and Oct. 14 with Breckenridge Band playing current and classic country. I hope to see you there!

The police department and the city are again hosting the TXFallenPD Tribute Event to raise funds for the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Fallen Officer Fund. This event takes place at Doubletree Ranch Park in conjunction with our popular Concert in the Park series. The TXFallenPD Tribute Event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21 and will include the 5K run/walk, an Honor bike ride for civilians and first responders, a Kid Ride with a Cop, a police obstacle course, Kid Zone, vendors, food trucks and live entertainment concluding with a concert with Emerald City Party Machine. You can register for the 5K and the Bike Race – just visit TXFallenPD.com to register. I hope you will consider participating in this event or consider sponsoring or donating. Since 2008 we have held a bike race and 5K fundraiser for the families of police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and, with the help of our community, we have contributed over $440,000 to the fund. This year’s fundraising goal is $40,000; visit TXFallenPD.com to see how you can help.

Are you familiar with the Highland Village Business Association? It is the city’s version of a chamber of commerce and is managed and funded through the city. The HVBA offers free membership for brick and mortar and home-based businesses in Highland Village or an adjacent city. Quarterly luncheons and quarterly Community Coffee events are held as networking opportunities and with a variety of speakers presenting pertinent information for the business community. The HVBA website, thehvba.com, includes a business directory to help you choose local for all your shopping, dining, and professional service needs. The What’s Happening in Highland Village monthly report will keep you up to date on new and coming soon businesses. Check it out and be sure to sign up for the newsletter so you stay in the know!

The Highland Village Business Association is seeking sponsorships for the annual Salute Our Veterans luncheon, which will take place on Nov. 10. This is a luncheon designed to provide an opportunity to honor our local Veterans and give them a time for fellowship and shared camaraderie. Veterans and one guest are able to attend at no charge as we seek sponsorships from the community to pay for the Veterans attendance and meal. Sponsorships begin at $50, which covers the cost of two veteran’s lunches. If you choose to sponsor additional veterans, the lunches are sold in increments of $25, allowing you to choose the amount of your donation, $100 for four veterans, $150 for six veterans, etc. In 2022 over 250 veterans, representing all branches of service, from Highland Village, Lewisville, Flower Mound, and surrounding areas had their lunch paid through sponsorship funds. I hope you will consider becoming a sponsor. Submit your sponsorship by Oct. 21 either online at thehvba.com/veterans or to 1000 Highland Village Road, Highland Village, TX 75077, Attention: Salute Our Veterans Lunch.

As a reminder, there are going to be some important items (nothing from the city) on the upcoming Nov. 7 ballot. Be sure you are registered to vote. Tuesday, Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote in the November election. Voter registration and important information and dates can be found at www.votedenton.org.

As temperatures begin to cool down, we hope anyway, I look forward to seeing you around town enjoying our parks, shopping, dining and special events!