Just the Facts from Mayor Ron Robertson — October 2023

Each year, Copper Canyon follows a standard budget development process. This process includes an update of revenue projections that are based upon historical trends and changes in our resources. The budget is presented at Public Hearings held in August and September each year for public input.

On Sept. 25th, the town council passed the budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 and holding the tax rate at .277505. A stable tax rate can provide financial predictability for residents and the local government, and it plays a crucial role in funding various public services and initiatives.

2023 November General Election

Early voting will be conducted Monday, Oct. 23 through Saturday Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. For voting locations please check the Denton County Elections website: votedenton.gov.

One important item on the November ballot will be the proposition for Denton County Emergency Services District to address the continued population growth across the district and the resulting increases in call volume. By creating an EMS district overlay for ambulance services, residents within the proposed territory will receive sustainable funding for providing both Fire and EMS services. If the voters do not approve the proposition creating DCESD 2 to separately fund EMS services, DCESD 1 will continue to operate with its current funding but will adjust its service delivery model by looking at options for contracting out for ambulance services. The ESD will be sharing more information next month at scheduled meetings across the area or please visit the following website: dentoncountyesd2.org for more detailed information.

Copper Canyon Cleanup Day

Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. will be Clean-Up Day in Copper Canyon. For a list of Republic’s acceptable and unacceptable items, please refer to the Town’s website. This service is offered for Copper Canyon residents only and proof of residency is required.

A reminder Town Council, Planning & Zoning Commission, Board of Adjustments and other scheduled meeting information can be found on our town’s website, coppercanyon-tx.org along with other important information concerning Copper Canyon. To receive email notifications direct, please subscribe to e-alerts on the home page of our website.