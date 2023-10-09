Monday, October 9, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Just the Facts from Mayor Ron Robertson — October 2023

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Copper Canyon Mayor Ron Robertson

Each year, Copper Canyon follows a standard budget development process. This process includes an update of revenue projections that are based upon historical trends and changes in our resources. The budget is presented at Public Hearings held in August and September each year for public input.

On Sept. 25th, the town council passed the budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 and holding the tax rate at .277505. A stable tax rate can provide financial predictability for residents and the local government, and it plays a crucial role in funding various public services and initiatives.

2023 November General Election

Early voting will be conducted Monday, Oct. 23 through Saturday Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. For voting locations please check the Denton County Elections website: votedenton.gov.

One important item on the November ballot will be the proposition for Denton County Emergency Services District to address the continued population growth across the district and the resulting increases in call volume. By creating an EMS district overlay for ambulance services, residents within the proposed territory will receive sustainable funding for providing both Fire and EMS services. If the voters do not approve the proposition creating DCESD 2 to separately fund EMS services, DCESD 1 will continue to operate with its current funding but will adjust its service delivery model by looking at options for contracting out for ambulance services. The ESD will be sharing more information next month at scheduled meetings across the area or please visit the following website: dentoncountyesd2.org for more detailed information.

Copper Canyon Cleanup Day

Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. will be Clean-Up Day in Copper Canyon. For a list of Republic’s acceptable and unacceptable items, please refer to the Town’s website. This service is offered for Copper Canyon residents only and proof of residency is required.

A reminder Town Council, Planning & Zoning Commission, Board of Adjustments and other scheduled meeting information can be found on our town’s website, coppercanyon-tx.org along with other important information concerning Copper Canyon. To receive email notifications direct, please subscribe to e-alerts on the home page of our website.

Previous articleHarvest Happenings — October 2023
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.