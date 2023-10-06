Friday, October 6, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Foodie Friday: Crumbl Cookies

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
4
Photo courtesy of Crumbl Cookies

If you’re a cookie enthusiast living in Flower Mound, Texas, or its neighboring areas, you’re in for a treat! Crumbl Cookies in Flower Mound is not just any cookie joint but a delightful haven of freshly baked, delectable treats. What’s even more heartwarming is that this particular Crumbl Cookies is owned by none other than Lantana resident, Natalie Montgomery.

Natalie, a former high school teacher with a passion for baking, has spread her love for cookies to four different locations in Denton County. Along with Flower Mound, she owns two locations in Denton itself and one in Lewisville near Castle Hills. Her dedication to both the art of cookie-making and her community shines through in everything she does.

Crumbl Cookies is a paradise for cookie lovers, offering a rotating menu that changes every week. So there are always new flavors to try, including a range of seasonal flavors like their Caramel Apple. You can indulge in their single boxes for a quick sweet fix, opt for a 4-cookie box for a cozy night in, or go for the 6-cookie box to sample all of their weekly flavors. If you’re planning an event or just want to share the cookie love, Crumbl also offers mini cookie catering options.

One of the most heartwarming aspects of Natalie’s ownership is her commitment to giving back to the local schools. She hands out Free Cookie Cards to teachers in Lewisville ISD and Denton ISD several times a year, showing her appreciation for the educators who play such a crucial role in shaping young minds.

So, if you’re ever in the mood for a sweet treat that’s not only delicious but from someone who also supports the local community, be sure to stop by Natalie Montgomery’s Crumbl Cookies in Flower Mound, Denton, or Lewisville. Your taste buds will thank you!

*Crumbl Cookies Flower Mound is located at 2550 Cross Timbers Rd Ste. 108, Flower Mound, TX 75028.

Previous articleHigh School Football Scoreboard
Next articleEco-friendly vehicle fair to be held in Flower Mound
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.