Foodie Friday: Crumbl Cookies

If you’re a cookie enthusiast living in Flower Mound, Texas, or its neighboring areas, you’re in for a treat! Crumbl Cookies in Flower Mound is not just any cookie joint but a delightful haven of freshly baked, delectable treats. What’s even more heartwarming is that this particular Crumbl Cookies is owned by none other than Lantana resident, Natalie Montgomery.

Natalie, a former high school teacher with a passion for baking, has spread her love for cookies to four different locations in Denton County. Along with Flower Mound, she owns two locations in Denton itself and one in Lewisville near Castle Hills. Her dedication to both the art of cookie-making and her community shines through in everything she does.

Crumbl Cookies is a paradise for cookie lovers, offering a rotating menu that changes every week. So there are always new flavors to try, including a range of seasonal flavors like their Caramel Apple. You can indulge in their single boxes for a quick sweet fix, opt for a 4-cookie box for a cozy night in, or go for the 6-cookie box to sample all of their weekly flavors. If you’re planning an event or just want to share the cookie love, Crumbl also offers mini cookie catering options.

One of the most heartwarming aspects of Natalie’s ownership is her commitment to giving back to the local schools. She hands out Free Cookie Cards to teachers in Lewisville ISD and Denton ISD several times a year, showing her appreciation for the educators who play such a crucial role in shaping young minds.

So, if you’re ever in the mood for a sweet treat that’s not only delicious but from someone who also supports the local community, be sure to stop by Natalie Montgomery’s Crumbl Cookies in Flower Mound, Denton, or Lewisville. Your taste buds will thank you!

*Crumbl Cookies Flower Mound is located at 2550 Cross Timbers Rd Ste. 108, Flower Mound, TX 75028.