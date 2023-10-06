Eco-friendly vehicle fair to be held in Flower Mound

The first ever North Texas Eco-Friendly Vehicle Fair, presented by the Flower Mound New Century Lions Club, will take place next weekend in Lakeside.

The free hands-on educational event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 15 at 777 International Parkway, according to a news release from the Lions Club.

“Discover the latest innovations in sustainable transportation as you explore a wide variety of eco-friendly vehicles on display,” the club said in a statement. “From electric cars, golf carts, scooters, bicycles to hybrid models, you will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with these cutting-edge ‘green’ vehicles. During the fair, take advantage of the chance to speak with knowledgeable experts, who will be able to answer your questions and provide valuable insight about the industry.”

The following dealers are expected to participate: Texas Toyota of Grapevine and Texas Nissan, Grubbs Volvo Grapevine, Moxie Scooters, Oasis Carts, Sewell Cadillac of Grapevine, Avondale Dealership, Mad Duck Cyclery.

“The primary objective is for the North Texas residents to learn about the exciting future of transportation from electric and human powered bikes, scooters, golf carts, electric motorcycles, and low emission/high mileage cars, all in one location, without driving around the Multiplex,” said Sandeep Sharma, a Flower Mound Town Councilman and active member of the Lions Club.

Sharma said the club is expecting about 1,000 people to attend the event throughout the day, which should provide a boon for local businesses, and the club hopes to make it an annual event that grows each year.

“This our attempt to keep Flower Mound on the forefront,” he added.