High School Football Scoreboard

Northwest 64, Saginaw 0

The Northwest Texans left little doubt on Thursday night, taking a 57-0 lead into the half and winning by a score of 64-0 over Saginaw.

Northwest drove 68 yards on its opening drive and scored on a 1-yard run from Ife Durodoye. A 2-point conversion made the score 8-0 Texans.

Following a Saginaw punt, Durodoye scored on a 2-yard run to give the Texans a 16-0 lead.

Durodoye tacked on a 4-yard touchdown with 3:03 remaining in the first quarter to make it 23-0 Northwest, and Leddie Thompson hit Terry Duncan on a 34-yard touchdown pass to give the Texans a 30-0 first quarter lead.

 

Less than two minutes into the second quarter, Durodoye scored on a 14-yard run to make it 37-0 Northwest, and scored on a 4-yard run following a 73-yard drive for his fifth touchdown of the night with 6:24 to play in the second quarter.

Following an interception from Parker Dunmead, Durodoye scored again on a 1-yard run to make it 50-0 Texans.

With under a minute to play in the half, Durodoye scored again on a 5-yard run to give Northwest a 57-0 advantage.

Durodoye had 128 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns at the end of the first half.

Johnathan Lopez added a touchdown of his own in the third quarter, scoring on a 9-yard run to make it 64-0 Texans.

Northwest (5-1, 3-1) will play at The Colony at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13.

