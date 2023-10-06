Friday, October 6, 2023
Boy, 15, identified as victim of Lewisville shooting

By Mark Smith
A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim in Thursday’s fatal shooting in Lewisville.

Around 2 p.m. in the 200 block of East Round Grove Road, some male subjects in two vehicles got into an altercation in the parking lot behind the Popeye’s restaurant. Words were exchanged, and two subjects fired shots at each other before both vehicles fled the scene.

Police located one car, a black Porsche, with two male subjects inside at a nearby apartment complex. One of them died from a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to LPD, and the second subject was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand that is not believed to be life-threatening.

The victim who died has been identified as Lamarcus Dewayne Winn, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

Police said Thursday that they are still looking for the second vehicle, which witnesses described as a Chrysler (model unknown).

“There is no threat to the community as it appears the group of men were acquaintances and this was a meet-up spot,” the LPD spokesman said.

No update on the investigation has been provided from LPD on Friday.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

