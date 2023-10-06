New fiscal year brings Flower Mound’s lowest tax rate ever

The town of Flower Mound entered the 2023-24 Fiscal Year this week, and on Friday the town released some key points of the new budget.

Flower Mound reduced its property tax rate from $0.4050 to $0.3873, making it the lowest rate in the town’s history, according to a town news release. Additionally, Town Council voted to increase the homestead exemption from 10% to 12.5%. That means, the owner of a $450,000 home in Flower Mound will pay approximately $1,525 to the town in 2024 property taxes, which is about $115 less than what they paid in 2023. Those tax dollars go toward a variety of services, including police, parks and recreation, streets, fire and more.

For Flower Mound residents who live in Denton County, the town’s tax rate makes up less than 23% of your total tax rate. To calculate your estimated tax payment based on your property value for the 2023-24 fiscal year, visit www.flower-mound.com/mytaxdollars.

The 2023-24 budget allocates $38,296,500 for the Capital Improvement Program, which provides funding for streets, public buildings, major equipment, park updates, land, and other capital assets that are of significant value and have a useful life of twenty years or more. Some of the important CIP projects planned for this fiscal year include:

Lakeside Parkway capacity improvements and panel replacements.

An expansion and renovation study for the Community Activity Center.

Improvements at Bakersfield Park, Spring Lake Park, Spring Meadow Park, and Gerault Park.

A playground replacement at Jake’s Hilltop Park.

Reconstruction and rehabilitation of numerous streets.

Several water, stormwater, and wastewater projects and improvements.

To learn more, read the official budget, skim the town’s Budget-in-Brief and find property tax information, go to www.flower-mound.com/budget.