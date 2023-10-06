Argyle ISD seeking input on name of future elementary school

Argyle ISD is asking for the community’s help in naming its next new elementary school.

Elementary School No. 4 will open in August 2024 in Harvest, and the district has begun considering names for the new campus. Residents can fill out this form to submit their name recommendation before the deadline of 5 p.m. on Nov. 3. The district will review all submissions and submit final recommendations to the Board of Trustees at its Nov. 13 meeting, according to a district news release.

The naming of school facilities in the district is guided by specific criteria, including honoring service to the community, exemplary qualities, and notable contributions to society or education.