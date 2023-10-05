Thursday, October 5, 2023
Nordstrom Rack celebrates grand opening in Denton

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack on Thursday celebrated the grand opening of a new store location in Denton.

The 25,000-square-foot clothing store is now open in the Denton Crossing shopping center, 1800 South Loop 288, Suite 210. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except for Sundays, when they are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nordstrom Rack to Denton Crossing,” said Jason Kasal, VP & Sr. Leasing Director at Kite Realty Group, which owns and manages Denton Crossing. “Nordstrom Rack’s high-quality offerings and welcoming format will be an excellent addition to the compelling shopper experience and diverse merchandising mix offered at Denton Crossing.”

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company’s Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms, according to a company news release. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70% off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

