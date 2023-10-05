Thursday, October 5, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Lewisville Italian eatery to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Photo courtesy of Parma Pasta Pizza

Parma Pasta Pizza, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in Lewisville, will host a visit from America’s Best Restaurants next week.

America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on Monday. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owner Adrian Doko about the restaurant’s special place in the community, according to a news release from the restaurant. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

Doko has a long history in the restaurant industry, starting in his family’s restaurant in New Jersey. He relocated to the Texas area to be closer to family and to raise his own children. Doko said he prides himself on his commitment not only to the community, donating and volunteering, but also on his commitment to excellent food, customer service, and to his staff.

“We strive to provide quality ingredients and quality service,” he said. “Besides quality and service, family is extremely important as a concept. We treat our workers as a family, our guests we welcome them as family. We really believe in ‘family first’ and that’s one of our mottos here.”

The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on its Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website at https://americasbestrestaurants.com/rests/texas/parma-pasta-pizza.

Parma Pasta Pizza is open daily, except Sundays, at 291 East Round Grove Road, Suite 170. For more information, visit www.parmapastapizza.com.

Previous articleFrom Bartonville to the Big Screen: Allie Melson sets her sights on stardom
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.