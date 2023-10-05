Lewisville Italian eatery to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

Parma Pasta Pizza, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in Lewisville, will host a visit from America’s Best Restaurants next week.

America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on Monday. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owner Adrian Doko about the restaurant’s special place in the community, according to a news release from the restaurant. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

Doko has a long history in the restaurant industry, starting in his family’s restaurant in New Jersey. He relocated to the Texas area to be closer to family and to raise his own children. Doko said he prides himself on his commitment not only to the community, donating and volunteering, but also on his commitment to excellent food, customer service, and to his staff.

“We strive to provide quality ingredients and quality service,” he said. “Besides quality and service, family is extremely important as a concept. We treat our workers as a family, our guests we welcome them as family. We really believe in ‘family first’ and that’s one of our mottos here.”

The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on its Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website at https://americasbestrestaurants.com/rests/texas/parma-pasta-pizza.

Parma Pasta Pizza is open daily, except Sundays, at 291 East Round Grove Road, Suite 170. For more information, visit www.parmapastapizza.com.