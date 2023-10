The Lewisville Police Department on Thursday afternoon is conducting a shooting investigation on East Round Grove Road.

The department said in a statement on social media that the investigation is taking place at two separate locations, one at 195 East Round Grove Road and the other in the 200 block of the same road.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the community,” the department said in a Facebook post around 3 p.m. Thursday.

