From the Firehouse: Public safety on the ballot

By Ricky Vaughan, Fire Chief, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1

After receiving a petition from the citizens of Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Corral City, Lantana, Northlake, surrounding extraterritorial jurisdictions and subsequent resolutions from these towns as well as the City of Denton, the Denton County Commissioners Court held a public hearing on August 8th in which the proposal for the creation of a new Denton County Emergency Services District No. 2 was unanimously approved. The proposal will now be on the November 7th election ballot for voters within the district.

The Commissioners Court found the district to be “feasible and will promote the public safety, welfare, health and convenience” of residents of the proposed district.

The proposed Denton County ESD No. 2 overlaps with Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 which will provide fire prevention only. Denton County ESD No. 2 will only provide Emergency Medical Services, which is allowed pursuant to section 775.0205 of the Health & Safety Code.

Also on the November 7th elections ballot will be the proposal of adding Lantana (Denton County Fresh Water Supply District No. 6 and 7) to Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1.

We look forward to sharing information about these proposals with citizens over the coming months.

For the month of July, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to 305 calls, with 60% being medical related and 40% being fire or service related.

We encourage all of our citizens to sign up for free emergency notifications from Denton County Emergency Services District #1 by calling 940.464.7102. Weather notifications are automatically generated for our citizens within the Denton County ESD #1 when the National Weather Service issues a “watch” and/or a “warning.”

To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.