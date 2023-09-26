Tuesday, September 26, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

From the Firehouse: Public safety on the ballot

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Denton County ESD No. 1 Fire Chief Ricky Vaughan (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

By Ricky Vaughan, Fire Chief, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 

After receiving a petition from the citizens of Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Corral City, Lantana, Northlake, surrounding extraterritorial jurisdictions and subsequent resolutions from these towns as well as the City of Denton, the Denton County Commissioners Court held a public hearing on August 8th in which the proposal for the creation of a new Denton County Emergency Services District No. 2 was unanimously approved. The proposal will now be on the November 7th election ballot for voters within the district.

The Commissioners Court found the district to be “feasible and will promote the public safety, welfare, health and convenience” of residents of the proposed district.

The proposed Denton County ESD No. 2 overlaps with Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 which will provide fire prevention only. Denton County ESD No. 2 will only provide Emergency Medical Services, which is allowed pursuant to section 775.0205 of the Health & Safety Code.

Also on the November 7th elections ballot will be the proposal of adding Lantana (Denton County Fresh Water Supply District No. 6 and 7) to Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1.

We look forward to sharing information about these proposals with citizens over the coming months.

For the month of July, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to 305 calls, with 60% being medical related and 40% being fire or service related.

We encourage all of our citizens to sign up for free emergency notifications from Denton County Emergency Services District #1 by calling 940.464.7102. Weather notifications are automatically generated for our citizens within the Denton County ESD #1 when the National Weather Service issues a “watch” and/or a “warning.”

To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.

Previous articleDouble Oak Police Beat
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.