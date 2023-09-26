Argyle ISD empowers parents with new Eagle Ambassadors Program

The inaugural Eagle Ambassadors Program has taken flight in Argyle ISD.

The district launched the program and vision of new AISD Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter on Sept. 20. The program was created to help inform, engage and collaborate with Eagle parents and community members and provide them with valuable district-wide information.

The first meeting included a special Argyle-style welcome for new members as they were greeted by the Eagle mascot and high school cheerleaders.

The program has 50 members who will meet eight times during the school year with the final meeting in April. Participants will graduate from the program and will be recognized at an Argyle ISD School Board meeting in April.

“The Eagle Ambassador program is a vision that has now come to reality,” Dr. Carpenter said. “At its heart, the Eagle Ambassador Program aims to build a well-informed school community that cultivates open dialogue and collaboration. Their commitment to being an ambassador serves a critical role, as they are conduits to our entire community of stakeholders. This inaugural class is full of excitement and energy which are both at the core of what Argyle ISD is all about!”

The first meeting was engaging and full of energy as Dr. Carpenter shared an overview of the district along with district department leaders. The open dialogue with families will help build partnerships.

When the district announced the program, an initial message was sent to all Eagle families seeking interest in serving. AISD had an overwhelming response with more than 200 parents seeking more information about the program. Due to space limitations, the district had to cap the number of members but will host future ambassador programs and will include those who didn’t have the opportunity to serve this year.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to engage with district leaders and students,” said Eagle Ambassador Edson Miranda, an Argyle West Elementary parent. “Our family is new to Argyle ISD and this program has already provided valuable insight about the district. My wife, Paige, and I appreciate the transparency and we support AISD’s vision for the future. From our conversations in the community, it appears our growing district has an appetite for this level of collaboration.”

Future meetings will include a student panel and more in-depth discussions about curriculum, school finance, student services, communications and more. Members will learn more information about how the district is managing rapid student growth, construction and decision-making. Argyle ISD currently has 5,356 students on six campuses and plans to open three new schools, a stadium and indoor athletic facility over the next three years.

“As a proud parent of a student in Argyle ISD, I am so excited to be an Eagle Ambassador,” said Eagle Ambassador Vaishali Jain, an Argyle High School parent. “Having witnessed the remarkable growth of the ISD, I am deeply impressed by the quality of education, the dedication of the staff, the sense of community, the character development, and the leadership skills that our school fosters. The Eagles Ambassador Program is about nurturing a stronger sense of community and gives us parents a unique opportunity to represent and contribute to the school community in a meaningful way. I am looking forward to this opportunity as a bridge that connects parents like me with the school’s mission, goals, and vibrant student community!”

Summited by Argyle ISD