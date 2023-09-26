$100K grant boosts education opportunities for Denton’s vulnerable citizens

Cumberland Youth & Family Services in Denton recently received a $100,000 grant from the Trellis Foundation to support education options after high school for young adults in extended foster care and single-parent families working toward financial success and independence.

“Postsecondary education is the ultimate goal or hope for many of our residents and Trellis Foundation is standing alongside Cumberland and our residents to help it become more than just a hope, but a reality,” said Courtney Banatoski, Cumberland President & CEO.

Cumberland Youth & Family Services provides residential programs, including case management, counseling and supportive services, for teens in foster care, young adults in extended foster care and vulnerable single-parent families. The Cumberland campus has more than 60 residents and last year provided nearly 20,000 days of care. Cumberland also provides counseling to the uninsured and under-insured in Denton. To learn more about Cumberland Youth & Family Services, visit www.cumberlandservices.org.