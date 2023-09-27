Aging in Style with Lori Williams: 5 Self-Care Tips for Older Adults

When I think of self-care and aging I automatically think of Flower Mound resident Doug Brown. At age 97, Doug is always on the go, and he’s a self-taught computer whiz who refurbishes computers and donates them to veterans and others in need. Doug says if you retire and sit yourself in front of the TV you’re going to die. A little blunt? Maybe, but it’s the truth.

To ensure you are living your best life as you age, consider implementing these self-care activities:

Move Your Body – engage in regular physical activity, such as walking, swimming, chair yoga, tai-chi, etc.

Keep Your Mind Sharp – engage in hobbies, read, learn new skills like painting/drawing or refurbishing computers like Doug!

Stay Social – maintain connections with friends and family to prevent feelings of isolation and loneliness. Joining your local senior center is a great way to meet people and try new activities.

Schedule Regular Health Checkups – know your numbers: blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol. Try to maintain a healthy weight and schedule regular visits to your healthcare provider.

Adapt Your Home – the risk of falling greatly increases after the age of 65. Make sure your living space is clutter free and pathways are well lit. Consider modifications such as grab bars and a walk-in shower.

Lori Williams is the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services, LLC, which has been voted Best of Denton County 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022. Lori is also the host of the popular podcast, "Aging in Style with Lori Williams."

