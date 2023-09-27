Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 16 arrests from July 27 through August 22, answered 256 calls for service, and took 30 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

July 27 – While patrolling the 2800 blk of Bedford Road, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop it was discovered the driver had given a false name. The driver was detained and eventually arrested for Failure to Identify Fugitive, Possession of Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence. The subject was transported to the Denton County Jail.

July 27 – Officers were dispatched to the 8600 blk of Sam Lee Lane in reference to a female being pushed from a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers contacted the female and witnesses of the incident. The male suspect was located near the scene. After speaking with all parties, the male subject was arrested for Deadly Conduct and transported to the Denton County Jail.

July 30 – An officer was dispatched to the 6900 blk of Canyon Falls Drive at approximately 8:20 a.m. regarding Criminal Mischief. The victim stated someone had damaged the Canyon Falls Community Center property, bathroom sink, ping pong table and other property. Fireworks were also shot off in the bathroom causing damage. The incident is being investigated by Criminal Investigations.

July 31 – officers were dispatched to the 1700 blk of Heron Way regarding a suspicious person. Two people had unlawfully entered a relative’s home while they were out of town. The officers identified two people inside the home and called them out to the front yard. Both subjects were taken into custody for Criminal Trespass, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fraud/Use or Possession of Identifying Information and were transported to the Denton County Jail.

August 1 – Officers were dispatched to a Burglary of a Vehicle (UNLOCKED) in the 5000 blk of Hwy 114. The reporting party advised that someone had taken a firearm from his vehicle without permission. The report was sent to Criminal Investigations.

August 8 – Officers were dispatched to the 300 blk of Gardener Lane at approximately 8:30 a.m. regarding Disorderly Conduct with a Firearm. The victim reported he had been cleaning the road with a street sweeper when a male subject was angry because dust got in his vehicle. The subject began throwing rocks at the victim and then retrieved a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The subject was arrested and transported to the Denton County Jail.