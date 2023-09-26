Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Southern Denton County Local News

Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service to the Double Oak Police Department.

07/18-Missing Person-6700-Blk Hawk Dr-assumed kids were missing but were hiding.

07/19-Disturbance-300-Blk E Carruth Ln-no offense committed, subject thought mother did something to his food to make it taste bad.

07/20-Disturbance/Suspicious Activity-100-Blk Chinn Chapel Rd-kids being disruptive at place of business. Left prior to officer’s arrival.

07/20-Reckless Driver-Goliad Way/Simmons Rd-Officer at red light, two cars ahead of him decided to race. Occupants were juveniles. Parents were called.

07/22-Traffic Stop-3600-Blk Waketon Rd-traffic stop initiated; subject had three felony warrants. Subject arrested and transported to DCSO Jail.

07/23-Medical Call-300-Blk E Carruth Ln-subject had a headache. 

07/24-Suspicious Person/Agency Assist BVPD-3400-Blk E FM 407-subjects trying to open car doors at the grocery store. 

07/25-Road Blockage-100-Blk Chinn Chapel Rd-vehicle backing out of parking lot and drove the wrong way.

07/26-Criminal Mischief-300-Blk Brown Cliff Ct-unknown suspect ran into mailbox.

07/27-Criminal Mischief-3000 Blk Berry Hill-known subject destroyed things at home.

07/27-Traffic Stop-DWI Arrest-7100-Blk Justin Rd-Officer observed vehicle going at a high rate of speed. Traffic stop conducted, driver was intoxicated, arrested, and taken to DCSO jail.

07/30-Theft-300-Blk Oak Trail Dr-subject thought someone taking things off porch. Groceries were delivered to the wrong address.

07/31-Reckless Driver/DWI-Chinn Chapel Rd/Justin Rd-witness followed subject who was intoxicated. The subject was indeed intoxicated. Subject arrested and spent the night at DCSO jail for DWI. 

08/05-Meet Complainant-3000-Blk Berryhill Ct-wanted police presence for subject moving stuff out of a house and did not know if person would cause a disturbance.

08/07-Disturbance-300-Blk E Carruth Lane-subject wanted police to talk to his mother because she is imagining things.

08/08-Welfare Concern-Shiloh Rd/Kings Rd-citizens concerned about a jogger.

08/08-Agency Assist BVPD on Welfare Concern-3400-Blk E FM 407– Attempt To Locate subject who has been missing for a couple of months. Located subject an hour later.

08/13-Burglary of Residence-100-Blk Hawk Crest Ln-burglary of a residence.

08/14-Suspicious Person-8100-Blk Justin Rd-subjects in the backseat making out. Told to leave.

08/14-Disturbance-300-Blk E Carruth Lane-subject not taking medications and causing problems.

