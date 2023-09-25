Monday, September 25, 2023
Senior Talk DFW: Smart strategies for fall prevention

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
2
Edwena Potter

I fell in 2022 and it took 4 ½ months to regain full mobility… and I didn’t break anything!

September is Fall Prevention Awareness Month. Fall Prevention is a set of strategies designed to reduce the risk of falls, especially among older adults and individuals with certain medical conditions or mobility challenges. Falls can lead to serious injuries. Preventing falls is essential for maintaining health and independence.

Some key aspects of fall prevention are:

Exercise and Physical Activity: Regular exercise, particularly balance and strength training improves muscle strength, coordination, and balance.

Medication Management: Some medications can cause dizziness, drowsiness, or impaired balance. Review medications with a healthcare provider and adjust if necessary.

Vision Check: Regular eye check-ups ensure prescription glasses are up-to-date, which can improve vision and depth perception.

Home Safety: Modifying the home environment can greatly reduce fall risk. Remove clutter, use non-slip mats, install handrails and grab bars, and improve lighting with brighter light bulbs (LED daylight).

Footwear: Proper footwear with non-slip soles and good support are crucial to maintaining balance and preventing falls.

Nutrition: A balanced diet with adequate calcium and vitamin D helps maintain bone health, reducing the risk of fractures in case of a fall.

Assistive Devices: Canes, walkers, and other assistive devices can provide stability and support.

Regular Health Check-ups: Regular medical check-ups can identify health issues that might increase fall risk, such as problems with blood pressure, heart rate, or neurological function.

Falls Risk Assessment: Healthcare professionals can assess an individual’s fall risk and develop personalized strategies to prevent falls based on their health condition and lifestyle.

Careful Movement: Encourage slow and deliberate movements, especially when transitioning from sitting to standing or changing positions.

Mindfulness: Being aware of one’s surroundings and potential hazards can help individuals avoid tripping or slipping.

How many of these are you doing/using?  Which ones do you need to add?

Additional information on Fall Prevention can be found at cdc.gov/stillgoingstrong and ncoa.org/older-adults/health/prevention/falls-prevention

September’s Senior Talk – “Leaving a Legacy – In life, every ending is just the start of another story” by Julian Barnes. Come hear and discuss what a legacy can be and help you start to figure out YOUR legacy. NCTC, 1200 Parker Square, Flower Mound, Rm. 208. RSVP at SeniorTalkDFW.com. Questions? 469-616-0561

Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, KW Real Estate Planner, Keller Williams Realty – 469-616-0561

 

(Sponsored content)

CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

