DCTA: The best ride to the State Fair of Texas

As we settle into the start of school year and the start of football season, Texans also start thinking about one of our best autumn traditions, the State Fair of Texas, with its cotton candy, corny dogs, and deep-fried whatever.

Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) is again offering a combo deal to get you right to the State Fair entry gates in the easiest way possible, by letting us take you there. Just buy a State Fair admission ticket from DCTA for $25.00, and we will throw in a free Regional Day Pass that lets you hop on board the A-train and transfer to the DART Green Line for your easiest way to hang out with Big Tex.

The DCTA combo deal not only saves you on parking costs, it also lowers your stress by zipping you past all those Dallas traffic hassles as we get you to the Fair. So say ‘buh-bye’ to wandering around Fair Park looking for a place to park, and say ‘hello’ to the easy way to go. Save your parking money, or better yet, spend it on turkey legs and Midway rides and games instead.

The A-train runs every half-hour on weekdays, and every hour on Saturdays, so there are lots of options to plan your travel to the State Fair. Keep in mind, however, that A-train service does not operate on Sundays, so plan accordingly if you are buying the combo deal.

You can buy State Fair Combo Deal tickets online at dcta.net/statefairdeal with a three-to-five day delivery via U.S. Mail, or drop by the Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC) to buy them on site for immediate delivery. The DDTC is located at 604 East Hickory in Denton, and is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This year, the State Fair will again feature great football action at the Cotton Bowl, including the State Fair Classic on September 30 with the Grambling State Tigers taking on the Prairie View A&M Panthers in a battle of football teams and marching bands, as well as the annual Red River Rivalry game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners on October 7.

