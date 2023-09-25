Free rabies vaccines this weekend in Denton

Texas Coalition for Animal Protection and Denton Animal Support Foundation are teaming up this weekend to provide free rabies vaccines for Denton County cats and dogs.

This free rabies vaccine event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Denton Animal Services, 3717 N Elm St.

“Vaccinating pets against rabies is not only crucial for their health but also essential for safeguarding the community,” said Stacey Schumacher, TCAP Executive Director. “By offering these essential vaccines at no cost, we hope to promote responsible pet ownership and protect both the health of pets and the local community from the risks associated with rabies.”

Rabies is a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease affecting the spinal cord of animals and humans. The virus is spread through the saliva or nervous system tissue of infected animals.

Funding for free rabies vaccines is being provided by Denton Animal Support Foundation.

In addition to the free rabies vaccines, TCAP will offer additional vaccines and wellness services at the organization’s low-cost prices. For a complete listing of services or to learn more about the vaccinations recommended annually for your pet, visit texasforthem.org/vaccinations-and-wellness