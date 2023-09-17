Sunday, September 17, 2023
Mitchell: Help others this North Texas Giving Day

Bobbie Mitchell, Denton County Commissioner, Pct. 3

Every year, September is the month when everyone’s schedule is packed full after a summer of vacation days and time away from school or work.

September is when we begin thinking of football games, pumpkin spice, upcoming holidays and the busyness of both our work and home lives. And that is understandable.

But September also is a month when we should also remember that not everyone is as fortunate to have the jobs, homes, families, friends and other components of our lives that we take for granted. Some among us do not have enough food to put on the table every evening. Others are dealing with a mental health crisis, whether their own or a loved one’s. Yet more are barely making ends meet, worrying about whether to pay the phone bill or buy their required medications.

With life’s many wonderful blessings also comes challenges. We have each been there at one point in our lives. I hope this September, you will take a minute to reflect on those challenges and consider setting aside a few minutes and dollars to help someone else. In other words, to pay it forward – the same way that someone once did for you.

North Texas Giving Day was officially created by Communities Foundation of Texas, which manages more than 1,200 charitable funds and has awarded more than $2.5 billion in grants since being founded in 1953.

North Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour online giving event providing an opportunity for individuals to give back to their communities through supporting the local nonprofits of their choice.

Last year, 94,385 donors provided $62.6 million to benefit 3,210 local nonprofits. That brings the 14-year total of donations to more than a half BILLION dollars for our region.

The official date for North Texas Giving Day this year is Thursday, Sept. 21. I hope you will visit northtexasgivingday.org to make a difference in someone’s life.

For our nonprofits in Denton County, please make sure you are registered. The registration opens officially on Sept. 1.

As our county continues to grow, surpassing the 1 million mark in January this year, so too do our needs.

Please make a commitment this year to be a part of the solution – making everyone’s lives a little bit brighter, a little bit better.

Connect With Us: Be sure and connect with Denton County on Facebook at facebook.com/DentonCountyTX and on Twitter @DentonCountyTX. You can also follow me at www.facebook.com/DentonCountyCommissionerBobbieMitchell. If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is bobbie[email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.

