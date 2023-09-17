Sunday, September 17, 2023
Bartonville Town Update — September 2023

Bartonville Mayor Jaclyn Carrington

Hello Bartonville! Cooler weather is coming!!! Summer is almost over and kids are back in school. Please remember to slow down and obey all traffic laws to help keep our children safe. Safety continues to be a priority for me and the Town Council, and this year’s budget will continue to reflect that commitment.

The Fiscal Year 2023-2024 draft budget includes funding for a new police cruiser to replace one of the aging units with over 100,000 miles and making adjustments to keep our police department competitive with area agencies. We will also continue our tree trimming program by cutting limbs overhanging our major thoroughfares to improve visibility and increase safety by reducing the number of limbs that delivery trucks hit and knock onto the roads. Please notify town hall if you see broken limbs in the roadway.

Special events and additional improvements to the Town Hall are also funded in the proposed budget. In addition to planning for the upcoming Town’s 50th Anniversary, the Special Events Committee has recommended and is pursuing an annual Christmas tree lighting and a Memorial Day event. Please go to the Town website at www.townofbartonville.com and sign up for “Notify Me” to stay up to date on events and alerts.

Recently, work was completed on the large drainage structure near the end of Landfall Circle. Years of erosion had deteriorated the integrity of the structure, and replacement could run as high as $700,000. Staff explored other options and the repair was made using flowable fill, which saved the town over $600,000. The large dip in E. Jeter near Green Oaks was also repaired as part of the same contract and a drainage issue on Badminton will be repaired in September.

During its regularly scheduled August 15 meeting the Town Council approved a Development Agreement between Bartonville and Hines Acquisitions, LLC which addresses the company’s proposed residential development of approximately 376 acres located in the Town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ). This land was part of Furst Ranch. Hines is creating a municipal utility district (MUD), similar to Lantana, to govern the development of the property since the Town’s zoning ordinance does not apply in the ETJ. Despite legislation virtually eliminating the Town’s ability to regulate development in the ETJ, the Town was able to negotiate a deal that prevents the new development from connecting with Bartonville streets and creates a 30-foot-wide landscape buffer that will include a 5-foot berm. Without this agreement, the developer would have been free to develop immediately adjacent to properties within Bartonville and connect to our roads as well.

The Town Council held a Public Hearing on the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget on Sept. 5 in accordance with State Law. This year’s budget was developed utilizing the current tax rate of $0.173646 per $100 valuation.

Development Update

  • Deer Hollow (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek) – this subdivision includes 14 residential lots.
  • Eagle Ridge (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.
  • Hudson Hills (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.
  • Trifecta Estates (2-acre subdivision off McMakin) – this subdivision includes 8 residential lots.
  • The Venue at Marty B’s – The Town Council approved a revised Conditional Use Permit on August 15th that adds a chapel to the existing site plan.

In addition to contacting Town Hall at 817.693.5280, residents may reach me at [email protected]

