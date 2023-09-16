Flower Mound couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

Richard (Dick) and Connie Mullins celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary on September 12 at Watermere at Flower Mound, an independent living retirement community. Eighteen friends joined them in a toast offered by Ray Cromer in appreciation of the marriage they have built by God’s grace that raised four children, produced eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Both Dick and Connie were born in Iowa. Dick was attending Iowa State University in 1951 when he decided to go to a roller skating rink for some fun and diversion from studying. While looking the rink over, he was approached by a young lady and was asked if he would like to skate with her. He politely said, “No.” Next thing he knew, a friend of the young lady came up to Dick and said, “Are you going to refuse to skate with me?” To which Dick again replied, “No.” They enjoyed each other’s company and double-dated often with Connie’s sister, Fran and her future husband, Bob.

Bob and Dick were good friends as well. In 1953, Dick and Connie married and lived in student housing, which was a Quonset hut on the Iowa State campus while Dick finished his degree and ROTC training. He graduated in June of 1954 while Connie got her degree from the American Institute of Business.

In March of 1955, Dick joined the Air Force, went to flight school and earned his wings as an Air Force officer in Lubbock in May 1955. He was assigned to the 90th Air Refueling Squadron and kept the planes flying, fighting the Cold War. Connie was busy delivering children while frequently moving as Dick was reassigned by the Air Force.

Today, their memories of living in Iowa, Nebraska, Florida and now Texas are full of great times with family, (Fran lives just down the road in Flower Mound), children, grandchildren, and loyal friends across the country. Still avid golfers, they never took a mulligan in their marriage, accepted each challenge together, and remain devoted to one another.

Submitted by Chuck Newcomer