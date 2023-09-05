Denton FD awarded a $2M grant

The Denton Fire Department announced Friday that it has secured a grant for more than $2 million, which will fund six full-time firefighters over a three-year period.

The grant came through the 2022 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program, funded by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This is the fifth time the SAFER Grant Program has selected Denton, which the city says “reflects the city’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its residents and the dedicated men and women of the Denton Fire Department.”

“The Denton Fire Department would like to express its sincere gratitude to the Department of Homeland Security, FEMA, and the SAFER program for their continued support and investment in the safety of Denton’s residents and firefighters,” the department said in a statement.

Denton FD said it will use the funds to fortify its firefighting capabilities, enhance its response time and align with its 10-year staffing plan.