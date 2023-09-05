Flower Mound mayor announces reelection bid

Flower Mound Mayor Derek France announced Monday that he will seek reelection in the May 2024 election.

France won a runoff election against Itamar Gelbman in June 2021, and he said he is running again because of his commitment to making Flower Mound into the best place in Texas to call home.

“I’m honored to come before you once again as your mayor,” said Derek France. “Together, we’ve achieved remarkable success, but our journey is far from over. I’m committed to continuing our work and labor to make Flower Mound an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”

According to a news release from France’s campaign, his platform is focused on “sustainable growth, public safety and the conservation of natural resources.” His campaign touted the following list of accomplishments during his first 2+ years as mayor:

Public Safety: Updated functionality of our Emergency Operations Center and added new police officers and firefighters with upgraded PPE and communications gear they need.

Economic Growth: Attracting new businesses and investments, creating job opportunities, and promoting local businesses while consistently lowering taxes to their all-time low.

Infrastructure Enhancements: Wastewater upgrades, construction of new roads, and installing adaptive signaling make the town more accessible and safer to navigate.

Community Engagement: Being a constant voice for residents, students, and seniors as an ambassador for the community, and a promoter of all things Flower Mound.

“Mayor Derek France’s leadership is characterized by unwavering integrity, transparency, and a keen focus on the priorities of Flower Mound residents,” his campaign said in a statement. “His forward-looking agenda encompasses bolstering public safety measures, stimulating economic growth, and preserving the town’s picturesque parks while maintaining record-low property tax rates.”

France is the first mayoral candidate to announce their candidacy.

