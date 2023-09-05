Tuesday, September 5, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound mayor announces reelection bid

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Flower Mound Mayor Derek France

Flower Mound Mayor Derek France announced Monday that he will seek reelection in the May 2024 election.

France won a runoff election against Itamar Gelbman in June 2021, and he said he is running again because of his commitment to making Flower Mound into the best place in Texas to call home.

“I’m honored to come before you once again as your mayor,” said Derek France. “Together, we’ve achieved remarkable success, but our journey is far from over. I’m committed to continuing our work and labor to make Flower Mound an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”

According to a news release from France’s campaign, his platform is focused on “sustainable growth, public safety and the conservation of natural resources.” His campaign touted the following list of accomplishments during his first 2+ years as mayor:

  • Public Safety: Updated functionality of our Emergency Operations Center and added new police officers and firefighters with upgraded PPE and communications gear they need.
  • Economic Growth: Attracting new businesses and investments, creating job opportunities, and promoting local businesses while consistently lowering taxes to their all-time low.
  • Infrastructure Enhancements: Wastewater upgrades, construction of new roads, and installing adaptive signaling make the town more accessible and safer to navigate.
  • Community Engagement: Being a constant voice for residents, students, and seniors as an ambassador for the community, and a promoter of all things Flower Mound.

“Mayor Derek France’s leadership is characterized by unwavering integrity, transparency, and a keen focus on the priorities of Flower Mound residents,” his campaign said in a statement. “His forward-looking agenda encompasses bolstering public safety measures, stimulating economic growth, and preserving the town’s picturesque parks while maintaining record-low property tax rates.”

France is the first mayoral candidate to announce their candidacy.

Click here for more information about France.

Previous articleLicardo’s Life-Saving Mission: Former Navy SEAL leads sixth annual blood drive
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.