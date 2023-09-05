From the Firehouse — Overcoming financial hurdles and planning for growth

Since January of this year, Denton County Emergency Services District #1 has worked diligently to ensure the sustainability and future of our fire district and its firefighters. Working together with our community leaders, we implemented several short-term solutions to address this year’s financial deficit, which was compounded by the federal allegations against the former fire chief.

I’m very proud of our staff and firefighters for their hard work and sacrifices to resolve this year’s deficit. However, our success would not have been possible without the support of the communities we serve. We are incredibly appreciative of the Lantana Education/Charitable Foundation, the towns of Northlake, Argyle, Copper Canyon, Bartonville, and Denton County for graciously assisting Denton County ESD #1 during this time.

Looking towards the future, we are also working with each of these communities to develop strategic plans to address the current and future challenges of population growth and the resulting service demand increases we continue to see across our district.

These strategic plans have included the petitioning of an election in November to (1) bring Lantana into the Emergency Services District and (2) to split the fire and ambulance services into separate finance districts, which will enhance our service capabilities to meet these future challenges.

Again, we are so grateful to Northlake, Argyle, Copper Canyon, Bartonville, and Corral City for their resolutions recognizing this election and for all the positive support we have received from our citizens.

For the month of June, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to 280 calls, with 60% being medical related and 40% being fire or service related.

We encourage all of our citizens to sign up for free emergency notifications from Denton County Emergency Services District #1 by calling 940-464-7102. Weather notifications are automatically generated for our citizens within the Denton County ESD #1 when the National Weather Service issues a “watch” and/or a “warning.”

To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.