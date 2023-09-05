Tuesday, September 5, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Argyle Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On June 15 at 12:54 a.m., an employee at the Kroger in Bartonville said she left work and a white pickup that was in the parking lot with its headlights on was following her. It got extremely close behind her as she was headed west on FM 407, even when she sped up to 74 mph. The truck turned its lights off, pulled next to her vehicle, went back behind her and kept flickering its lights at her. She called 911 and was advised to pull into the Argyle CVS parking lot and wait for an officer. The truck followed her into the parking lot, waited a minute, then left, heading east toward Bartonville. A Double Oak police officer stopped a white truck being driven by a 19-year-old woman, who said she was hanging out with friends in the Kroger parking lot but didn’t admit to following anyone to CVS.

On June 16 at 8:25 p.m., an officer saw a man sitting in a car on Stonecrest Road, and he initially “appeared to be passed out,” but it turned out the man was fine, just watching videos on his phone.

On June 17 at 5:29 p.m., a resident reported seeing two teenagers “throwing ducks at the geese” at the Country Lakes pond at John Paine Road and Crawford Road. An officer saw two males fishing, but no duck throwing was observed and the alleged crime did not fit the bill.

In the early morning hours of July 2, there were several calls from Charyl Lynn Drive about a group of burglars who the caller said kept breaking into their house. The caller told dispatch that the burglars had oversized heads and odd-looking bodies, and they brought dogs and cats with them. Officers did not find anyone else there, or signs that anyone had been there, and believed the string of reports to be related to a mental health issue.

On July 3 at 8:48 a.m., a resident reported that a white pickup parked too close to a stop sign at the intersection of Dallas and Mesquite streets. An officer found that the pickup was not too close to the stop sign, but a different truck actually was and had a homeowner move it.

On July 7 at 11:51 a.m., a resident reported that she was scammed by the Lake Dallas Animal Shelter’s Facebook page into sending $301 via Zelle to adopt two dogs. The animal shelter’s Facebook page, it turns out, had been hacked.

Previous articleFrom the Firehouse — Overcoming financial hurdles and planning for growth
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.