Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On June 15 at 12:54 a.m., an employee at the Kroger in Bartonville said she left work and a white pickup that was in the parking lot with its headlights on was following her. It got extremely close behind her as she was headed west on FM 407, even when she sped up to 74 mph. The truck turned its lights off, pulled next to her vehicle, went back behind her and kept flickering its lights at her. She called 911 and was advised to pull into the Argyle CVS parking lot and wait for an officer. The truck followed her into the parking lot, waited a minute, then left, heading east toward Bartonville. A Double Oak police officer stopped a white truck being driven by a 19-year-old woman, who said she was hanging out with friends in the Kroger parking lot but didn’t admit to following anyone to CVS.

On June 16 at 8:25 p.m., an officer saw a man sitting in a car on Stonecrest Road, and he initially “appeared to be passed out,” but it turned out the man was fine, just watching videos on his phone.

On June 17 at 5:29 p.m., a resident reported seeing two teenagers “throwing ducks at the geese” at the Country Lakes pond at John Paine Road and Crawford Road. An officer saw two males fishing, but no duck throwing was observed and the alleged crime did not fit the bill.

In the early morning hours of July 2, there were several calls from Charyl Lynn Drive about a group of burglars who the caller said kept breaking into their house. The caller told dispatch that the burglars had oversized heads and odd-looking bodies, and they brought dogs and cats with them. Officers did not find anyone else there, or signs that anyone had been there, and believed the string of reports to be related to a mental health issue.

On July 3 at 8:48 a.m., a resident reported that a white pickup parked too close to a stop sign at the intersection of Dallas and Mesquite streets. An officer found that the pickup was not too close to the stop sign, but a different truck actually was and had a homeowner move it.

On July 7 at 11:51 a.m., a resident reported that she was scammed by the Lake Dallas Animal Shelter’s Facebook page into sending $301 via Zelle to adopt two dogs. The animal shelter’s Facebook page, it turns out, had been hacked.