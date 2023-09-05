Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On July 5 at 4:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 2100 block of Long Prairie, where the caller said a man had been harassing patrons of a store for two hours. When officers detained the man, he resisted and bit an officer. The suspect, Theodore Myers-Arcidi, 33, of McKinney, was arrested and charged with DWI, resisting arrest, assault of a public servant and possession of a controlled substance.

On July 8 at 8:30 p.m. officers were investigating a car crash in the 2000 block of Long Prairie Road when a 57-year-old Flower Mound man pushed one officer and grabbed the traffic vest of another. He was arrested and charged with assault of a public servant and interference with public duties.

On July 9 at 2:30 a.m., residents reported that $65,000 worth of jewelry and cash were stolen from three vehicles parked in a driveway in the 5300 block of Kensington Court.