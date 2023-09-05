United Way to host local leaders for County Conversations

This month, United Way of Denton County will host a two-part series of Kickoff Breakfasts featuring Denton County Conversations with local and state leaders.

The community is invited to join the conversation as the panelists discuss the needs in Denton County and the collaborative work to implement solutions, according to a UWDC news release. The first event is Friday, Sept. 8 at the UNT Gateway Center in Denton, with doors opening at 7:30 a.m. Conversation panelists for the Denton Breakfast are Denton County Judge Andy Eads, Denton County Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson, and Roxanne Saldaña Jones, COO of United Ways of Texas. The winning ticket of the DATCU Credit Union Ranger raffle will be pulled at this event. Raffle tickets for the 2022 Polaris Ranger are still on sale and can be purchased at any DATCU branch location: unitedwaydenton.org/ranger.

The second breakfast will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lewisville on Sept. 15 with doors opening at 7:30 a.m. The panelists for the Lewisville Breakfast feature the city/town managers from Flower Mound, Denton, Lewisville, and Carrollton.

“These candid conversations will be discussed over breakfast for participants to enjoy as they learn about our communities’ challenges,” the UWDC said in a statement. “The event will be open to all who want to connect, collaborate, and acquire impactful knowledge on the work of United Way of Denton County and our partner agencies to mobilize our community to action so all can thrive.”

To learn more about this event and purchase tickets, visit UnitedWayDenton.org/kickoff.