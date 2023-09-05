Tuesday, September 5, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

United Way to host local leaders for County Conversations

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Denton County Judge Andy Eads speaks at the United Way of Denton County's 70th birthday party and open house in June 2023 (photo courtesy of the UDWC).

This month, United Way of Denton County will host a two-part series of Kickoff Breakfasts featuring Denton County Conversations with local and state leaders.

The community is invited to join the conversation as the panelists discuss the needs in Denton County and the collaborative work to implement solutions, according to a UWDC news release. The first event is Friday, Sept. 8 at the UNT Gateway Center in Denton, with doors opening at 7:30 a.m. Conversation panelists for the Denton Breakfast are Denton County Judge Andy Eads, Denton County Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson, and Roxanne Saldaña Jones, COO of United Ways of Texas. The winning ticket of the DATCU Credit Union Ranger raffle will be pulled at this event. Raffle tickets for the 2022 Polaris Ranger are still on sale and can be purchased at any DATCU branch location: unitedwaydenton.org/ranger.

The second breakfast will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lewisville on Sept. 15 with doors opening at 7:30 a.m. The panelists for the Lewisville Breakfast feature the city/town managers from Flower Mound, Denton, Lewisville, and Carrollton.

“These candid conversations will be discussed over breakfast for participants to enjoy as they learn about our communities’ challenges,” the UWDC said in a statement. “The event will be open to all who want to connect, collaborate, and acquire impactful knowledge on the work of United Way of Denton County and our partner agencies to mobilize our community to action so all can thrive.”

To learn more about this event and purchase tickets, visit UnitedWayDenton.org/kickoff.

Previous articleFlower Mound Police Blotter
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.