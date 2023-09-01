Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on FM 1171

A motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital on Thursday evening after colliding with an SUV in Flower Mound.

A woman in her 70s was driving the SUV west on FM 1171 and turned left into the Braum’s parking lot, 1025 Cross Timbers Road. As she turned, a man in his 50s was headed east on a motorcycle and collided with the SUV, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman.

The man was taken to a Denton hospital after the crash. His condition was not released Friday. The accident remains under investigation, police said.