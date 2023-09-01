Friday, September 1, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

COVID cases rising locally, nationally

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1

COVID-19 cases are on the rise locally and nationally, though it’s still nowhere near the levels of spikes in 2021 and early 2022.

There has been more than a 200% increase in weekly cases in Denton County since early July, according to Denton County Public Health, and the age cohort with the most significant increase is people under 20 years old. There has also been a rise in COVID-related hospitalizations in August.

DCPH reported 77 cases on Aug. 17 by symptom onset, up from single-digit numbers in May and June. The increase is still small compared to dates over the past year-and-a-half. DCPH reported 189 cases on Jan. 4, 2023, 163 on Aug. 17, 2022, and nearly 3,000 cases on Jan. 10, 2022.

Dr. Lowell Phipps of Phipps Family Medicine in Highland Village said he has seen more COVID cases lately, but for most people nowadays, COVID-19 symptoms are relatively minor.

“People who just have COVID, without a secondary issue, usually have pretty mild symptoms, such as a sore throat, little cough, and sometimes diarrhea,” Phipps said. “The patients who are sicker normally have a second illness like the flu or strep throat, and their symptoms are similar to the seasonal flu.”

Phipps said that as COVID-19 variants change over time, “they become a little bit more or less contagious,” which is likely what is causing the recent uptick in cases. Symptoms also seem show up more quickly than a couple years ago, and Phipps said COVID-19 is a bit easier to treat now, compared to two or three years ago, and he recommended people take Vitamin C and D for an extra immune system boost.

To help prevent catching and/or spreading COVID-19, DCPH recommends residents stay up-to-dater on vaccinations, practice hand hygiene and avoid contact with people who are sick. DCPH recommends following CDC guidance on what to do if you have been exposed.

Click here for more COVID-19 statistics from DCPH.

Previous articleDog at local shelter has been waiting for his fur-ever home for over a year
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.