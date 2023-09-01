Dog at local shelter has been waiting for his fur-ever home for over a year

Byro, a 3-year-old large mixed-breed dog, has spent more than one year at the Flower Mound Animal Adoption Center.

Byro arrived at the shelter, 3950 Justin Road, in August 2022 and has been waiting for a new home ever since.

“He’s an amazing dog, he’s the life of the party,” said Kerri Helmick, outreach coordinator for Flower Mound Animal Services. “But he doesn’t show well.”

Byro tends to bark at people when they peer into his kennel. Helmick said he just needs a little more space than his kennel allows.

“Once you get him outside of his kennel, he’s a big goofball of fun,” Helmick said. “We’re all in love with him. Other than that he doesn’t show well, we don’t know why he hasn’t been adopted yet.”

Byro loves to play outside and wrestle with other dogs. He came in overweight but has lost about 30 pounds and is around 74 pounds now, Helmick said. He makes friends with other dogs easily.

“He would do well in a house with another dog that likes to play,” Helmick said. “His best friends keep getting adopted and he’s still here, and it’s so sad.”

Byro would do well with families with kids, Helmick said, but he might accidentally knock down very young children because he doesn’t always seem to be aware of how big he is.

It’s rare for a dog to spend this much time at the Flower Mound shelter without being adopted, but staff are hopeful Byro will find his fur-ever home soon.

“Come see him outside of his kennel,” Helmick said. “We think the world of him.”

The pet currently at the Flower Mound Animal Adoption Center who has been there the longest, besides Byro, is Atzinger, a large shepherd mix who arrived at the shelter in December 2022 with injuries. Atzinger’s brother was adopted a while ago, but he is still looking for his fur-ever home. Helmick described him as a “very sweet gentle giant” who likes people and some other dogs.

All adoptions are free at the Flower Mound Animal Adoption Center. Byro and Atzinger have both been neutered, but they will require a rabies shot after adoption.

The Flower Mound Animal Adoption Center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for more information about the adoption center and all the dogs, cats and other pets that are available for adoption.