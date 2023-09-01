Children abducted from Lewisville found safe in Oklahoma, mother arrested

Two young children from Lewisville who were abducted by their biological mother have been found safe in Oklahoma, according to the Lewisville Police Department.

On Thursday afternoon, Albina Rudenko allegedly took her 8-year-old and 6-year-old biological children off a school bus in Lewisville and left North Texas, according to LPD. Rudenko had her parental rights terminated earlier this year by court order, and police were notified of the abduction.

Around 8:30 a.m. Friday in Wagoner, Oklahoma, a driver noticed a car broken down in a parking lot and called police for a welfare check. Police responded to find Rudenko and arrested her. The two children were safe and will be brought back to Lewisville to be reunited with their father as soon as possible, LPD said. Rudenko was charged with two counts of interference with child custody, a state jail felony.