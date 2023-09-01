High School Football Scoreboard

Northwest 31, McKinney North 28

The McKinney North/Northwest football game was a back-and-forth affair on Friday night, but the Texans emerged victorious to improve to 2-0 on the season.

McKinney North got on the board first to take a 7-0 lead, but the Texans responded with a Leddie Thompson touchdown pass completed to Tyler Singer for 18 yards to knot the game up with the Bulldogs.

McKinney North regained the lead with another touchdown, and as time was running out in the second quarter, Greyson Steele kicked a 39-yard field goal for Northwest to make it 14-10 going into the half.

With 4:05 remaining in the third quarter, Northwest took its first lead of the night when Thompson hit Adam Thurston on a 14-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-14 Texans.

Northwest extended its lead to 10 points on a 26-yard run from Ife Durodoye, but North responded with two unanswered touchdowns to make it 28-24 Bulldogs.

Northwest came right back, however, and made it 31-28 on an 8-yard keeper from Thompson and held on for the victory.

Northwest (2-0, 0-0) will open up district competition at 7 p.m. next Friday at Aledo.

Southlake Carroll 57, Marcus 15

The Marauders rallied from a first half deficit to make it close at the end of the first half, but ended up being slain by the Dragons on Friday night.

Carroll jumped out to a 14-0 second-quarter lead before Marcus got on the board on a 4-yard run from Brock Golwas to make it 14-6.

The Marauders brought the game to within two points when Dane Parlin connected with Karic Grennan on a 67-yard touchdown pass.

The Dragons scored again to make it 21-12 Carroll, and following another score, they led 28-12.

Owen Gall kicked a 34-yard field goal for the Marauders to make it 28-15 Carroll at the half, but that was the last time Marcus would score in the game.

Marcus (0-2, 0-0) will play at 7 p.m. on Thursday night at Euless Trinity.

