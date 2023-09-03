Sunday, September 3, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Biz Buzz

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Jodi and Shahid Mehmood own Hawaii Fluid Art in Flower Mound.

Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our August 2023 print issue.

Great American Cookies Company, offering freshly baked cookies, ice cream and custom cookie cakes, is now open in the former Nestle Toll House space in The Shops at Highland Village at 1400 Shoal Creek, Suite 110, Highland Village.

Medical City ER Flower Mound, offering 24/7 full-service emergency care for adults, children and infants, reopened on July 13 at 4351 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound.

Haven LaRae Boutique, an upscale women’s boutique, is now open in The Shops at Highland Village at 1501 Cottonwood Creek, Suite 110, Highland Village.

Whiskey & Smoke Bourbon & BBQ is now open Tuesday through Sunday at 4120 River Walk Dr. on the River Walk in Flower Mound.

Hawaii Fluid Art, offering art classes specializing in acrylic pour painting for all ages, is now open at 6101 Long Prairie Rd., #736, Flower Mound.

1102 Bubble Tea & Smoothies, serving milk tea, coffees, smoothies and snacks, is now open at 330 Parker Square Road, Flower Mound, in the former Fearless Nutrition space.

Mary’s Rose Garden, serving lunch from Tuesday through Sunday, is now open inside Painted Tree Marketplace, 2240 Justin Road, Highland Village.

Palio’s Pizza Cafe Highland Village has relocated to 2940 Justin Road, Suite 300, Highland Village.

Turning Pointe Dance Studio has relocated to a new facility at 2801 Morriss Rd., Flower Mound.

Salad and Go, a fast-food chain serving made-to-order salads, is coming to 1201 Flower Mound Rd., Flower Mound. An opening date has not been announced.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.

Previous articleHigh School Football Scoreboard
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.