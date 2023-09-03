Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our August 2023 print issue.

Great American Cookies Company, offering freshly baked cookies, ice cream and custom cookie cakes, is now open in the former Nestle Toll House space in The Shops at Highland Village at 1400 Shoal Creek, Suite 110, Highland Village.

Medical City ER Flower Mound, offering 24/7 full-service emergency care for adults, children and infants, reopened on July 13 at 4351 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound.

Haven LaRae Boutique, an upscale women’s boutique, is now open in The Shops at Highland Village at 1501 Cottonwood Creek, Suite 110, Highland Village.

Whiskey & Smoke Bourbon & BBQ is now open Tuesday through Sunday at 4120 River Walk Dr. on the River Walk in Flower Mound.

Hawaii Fluid Art, offering art classes specializing in acrylic pour painting for all ages, is now open at 6101 Long Prairie Rd., #736, Flower Mound.

1102 Bubble Tea & Smoothies, serving milk tea, coffees, smoothies and snacks, is now open at 330 Parker Square Road, Flower Mound, in the former Fearless Nutrition space.

Mary’s Rose Garden, serving lunch from Tuesday through Sunday, is now open inside Painted Tree Marketplace, 2240 Justin Road, Highland Village.

Palio’s Pizza Cafe Highland Village has relocated to 2940 Justin Road, Suite 300, Highland Village.

Turning Pointe Dance Studio has relocated to a new facility at 2801 Morriss Rd., Flower Mound.

Salad and Go, a fast-food chain serving made-to-order salads, is coming to 1201 Flower Mound Rd., Flower Mound. An opening date has not been announced.

