Friday, August 25, 2023
AMC renews lease at The Shops at Highland Village

Photo courtesy of The Shops at Highland Village

AMC has renewed its lease for another five years for its movie theater at The Shops at Highland Village, 4090 Barton Creek.

Photo courtesy of The Shops at Highland Village

The theater’s future was uncertain a few years ago, during the COVID-19 pandemic. During a Highland Village public meeting last year, Josh Poag, president and CEO of Poag Shopping Centers, said that when his company took over The Shops in January 2020, he expected that this AMC theater was “not going to last” past its lease expiring at the end of 2022. But AMC stocks, and movie theaters in general, rebounded, and town leaders opposed Poag’s proposal to replace the theater with apartments, so the shopping center sought an extension with the theater.

“We’re thrilled to announce AMC has renewed their lease at The Shops at Highland Village,” said Ravi Wadhwa, senior general manager at The Shops at Highland Village. “Our lifestyle center is a destination for the Highland Village community to gather for enjoyable experiences, and AMC is a big part of making that a reality. We’re proud to share the news of our renewed partnership with AMC due to their role making The Shops a place for shopping, dining and entertainment.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

