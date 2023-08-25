Friday, August 25, 2023
Lake Dallas mayor wins Denton County Mayoral Pizza Cookoff

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Lake Dallas Mayor And Nolan with Motor City Pizza Owner Greg Tierney (photo courtesy of Tierney)

Lake Dallas Mayor Andi Nolan won the second annual Denton County Mayoral Pizza Cook-off on Wednesday, squeaking by Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore in the championship round.

Nine mayors in Denton County competed for the trophy at Motor City Pizza in Lewisville, up from three mayors last year. Each mayor raised money for a local charity, and the total raised for the one charities reached almost $20,000, according to a news release from Motor City Pizza.

“We are so pleased with the turn-out and the participation of each mayor and their respective charities” said Greg Tierney, owner of Motor City Pizza. “To raise a good amount of money, for many worthy causes, while having so much fun, and eating good pizza, is truly a win win.”

Each participating mayor was given pizza dough with cheese already on it, and they tried to create a pizza that wowed the judges with the toppings of their choice.

“I am very excited that we have been able to grow this event the way that we have,” Tierney said. “The mayors all seem to get into it, and they get very competitive. It really is a fun spirited competition.”

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

