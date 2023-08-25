Gardening: Harnessing the power of diatomaceous earth against fire ants

By Judy Allen

What is diatomaceous earth anyway? It is the fossilized remains of tiny aquatic organisms called diatoms. Over thousands of years, diatoms accumulated in rivers and lakes and decomposed in the sediment. These diatoms are made of silica, which is mined and used for many different purposes. Today, our focus is on the benefits of diatomaceous earth (DE) and managing fire ants.

When using DE in the garden, it is important to purchase “food grade.” This is a non-toxic pesticide. You don’t want to use the diatomaceous earth used in pool filters. That has been processed and has added ingredients that make it toxic.

Keep in mind that DE is a powder, very similar to talcum powder. Don’t inhale it. Wear a mask and gloves if you desire. It is not harmful to pets or fish. DE is used to control fleas and mites. Many chicken keepers keep a tray of DE in the pen for the chickens to use as a dust bath.

Even though we can’t feel anything except the soft powder, it has jagged edges that affect soft bodied insects. They crawl over it, and it cuts into their exoskeletons. It also has a drying effect and can be absorbed into the bug’s breathing tubes or joints.

According to several extension services that I researched; DE is not effective at killing the fire ant colonies. However, in my experience, it is extremely effective at chasing them away. Place a scoop of dry diatomaceous earth all over the pile and any trails you might see. It only takes minutes for them to disappear. This is extremely important for gardeners. If you are trying to work in your garden and run into an ant hill, just apply DE and watch ants die and scatter. DE must be reapplied after a rain or irrigation as it is only effective when dry.

