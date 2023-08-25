High School Football Scoreboard

Flower Mound 38, Keller Fossil Ridge 31

Flower Mound earned a hard-fought victory over Fossil Ridge on Friday night to get the season off on the right foot.

The Jaguars jumped on top early, as Jake Watson hit Cameron Bouck on a 6-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 Jaguars less than three minutes into the first quarter.

With just over four minutes remaining in the first quarter, Watson hooked up with Bouck again on a 3-yard pass to make it 14-0 at the end of one.

The Panthers answered with 14 unanswered points of their own, before Watson completed a touchdown to Jason Welch for 6 yards to give Flower Mound a 21-14 lead early in the third quarter.

Watson scored on a 2-yard keeper to make it 28-14 Flower Mound, but Fossil Ridge came back and tied it up in the fourth quarter.

Watson broke the tie when he hit Welch for 17 yards to make it 35-28 Flower Mound with 4:07 remaining in the game.

The Jags put the game out of reach when Miguel Arenas drilled a 48-yard field goal with 35 seconds remaining.

Fossil Ridge kicked a late field goal, but could not complete the comeback.

Watson passed for 224 yards and 4 touchdowns in the game, and rushed for a fifth touchdown.

Flower Mound (1-0, 0-0) will host Lake Highlands at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 in its next game.

Lewisville 50, Garland Naaman Forest 7

The Fighting Farmers rolled this evening, defeating Naaman Forest on a night where the defense came up big.

Zephen Walker returned a fumble 58 yards for a touchdown to get things going for Lewisville in the first quarter, and less than two minutes later, it was Alijah Alleyne’s turn, as he returned a fumble 21 yards to make it 13-0 Lewisville.

Viron Ellison then scored on a 4-yard run, and Addison wells broke a 38-yard run to make it 27-0 Lewisville at the end of one.

Three seconds into the second quarter, Lewisville blocked a punt out of the end zone to make it 29-0, and with 6:49 to go in the second, Tenel Hill rushed for 20 yards and a score.

The Lewisville defense scored again 11 seconds later, when Zach Waller picked off a pass resulting in a 32-yard interception return.

Lewisville then drove 73 yards, and with 28 seconds left in the half, Ethan Terrell connected with Gabriel Lewis for 8 yards to make it 50-0 at the break.

Naaman Forest got on the board in the third quarter, and Lewisville led 50-7 heading into the fourth.

Lewisville (1-0, 0-0) will play at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Highland Park.

Northwest 21, Prosper Rock Hill 13

The Texans opened the season with a win on Friday night, defeating Prosper Rock Hill.

Northwest scored first when Nate Jean rushed for a 22-yard touchdown run on the Texans’ opening drive.

Jean tacked on a 6-yard run with 2:25 remaining in the first quarter, and Northwest led 14-0 heading into the second.

Rock Hill scored 13 unanswered points to make it 14-13 Northwest at the half, but Jean scampered for a 24-yard score with 1:06 remaining in the third quarter to make it 21-13.

Jean finished the game with 120 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns.

Northwest (1-0, 0-0) will travel to McKinney North at 7 p.m. on Friday Sept. 1 for its next game.

Highland Park 56, Marcus 24

The Marauders struggled on Friday night, falling in their season opener to Highland Park.

Marcus trailed 14-0 before Isaiah Keliikipi rushed for a 3-yard score to make it 14-7 with 6:10 remaining in the first quarter.

The Scots scored another touchdown before Owen Gall kicked a 24-yard field goal to make it 21-10 Highland Park headed into the second quarter.

Highland Park scored three more touchdowns, and led 42-10 at halftime.

The Scots scored again in the third quarter to make it 49-10.

Marcus drove 63 yards and scored on a Brock Golwas 1-yard touchdown run to make it 49-17 with 10:29 to go in the fourth, but Highland Park scored again to give them a 56-17 lead with under 6 minutes to play.

Marcus scored again in the fourth quarter when Dane Parlin connected with Karic Grennan for a 16-yard touchdown pass, but it was too late to mount a comeback.

Marcus (0-1, 0-0) will travel to Southlake at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 to play Carroll High School.

Melissa 50, Argyle 14

Argyle fell in its season opener to the top-ranked 5A-Division II team in the state on Friday night.

The Eagles entered the game ranked No. 5 according to Max Preps.

Things looked good early, as Argyle jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard run from Maguire Gasperson and led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Melissa then scored 22 unanswered points, and led by 15 at the half.

The Cardinals scored twice in the third quarter to make it 36-7 Melissa, and scored early in the fourth to take a 43-7 lead.

Argyle answered with a 2-yard touchdown run from Watson Bell, but Melissa scored again to make it 50-14 with 3:08 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Argyle (0-1, 0-0) will host Lovejoy at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 in its second game.

Guyer 42, Rockwall Heath 14

The Wildcats opened the season with a bang on Friday night, soundly defeating Rockwall Heath.

Heath jumped out to a 6-0 first quarter lead, but Guyer scored off of a Hawks fumble early in the second quarter to make it 7-6 Wildcats.

Heath scored again in the second to make it 14-7, and as time ran out in the first half, Guyer tied it up when Logan McLaughlin hit Corbin Glasco on a 43-yard touchdown pass.

The score was 14-14 at the break.

In the third quarter, McLaughlin connected with Kegan Stelmazewski for 30 yards to make it 21-14 Wildcats, and Ahmed Yussuf rushed for a 2-yard touchdown to give Guyer a 28-14 third quarter lead.

McLaughlin hooked up with Josiah Martin on a 44-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-14 at the end of three, and then Guyer drove 74 yards and scored on a 1-yard run from Yussuf to make it 42-14 Guyer.

Martin finished the game with 6 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Guyer (1-0, 0-0) will host Aledo at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 in its next game.

Liberty Christian 48, Prestonwood Christian 19

The Warriors opened the season with a victory on Friday night, defeating Prestonwood Christian by a score of 48-19.

Liberty drove 83 yards and scored on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Cole Welliver to Brady Janusek to get things going.

Chase Garnett then scored on an 11-yard run with 3:55 remaining in the first quarter to make it 14-0 Liberty Christian.

Welliver connected with Jaylin Hawkins for a 19-yard touchdown pass to give the Warriors a 21-0 lead at the end of one.

Welliver hooked up a second time with Janusek, this time for 58 yards to make it 28-0 Liberty, and following a Michael Stump 24-yard field goal, the Warriors led 31-6 at halftime after a late Prestonwood score.

Stump kicked another 24-yard field goal late in the third quarter, and Garnett scored on a 5-yard run to make it 41-6 with 8:43 to play in the fourth.

The Lions scored again, but Liberty came right back and drove 75 yards, scoring on a 9-yard pass from Welliver to Stump with 4:26 to play.

Prestonwood scored another late touchdown, but the game was already out of reach.

Welliver passed for 306 yards and 4 touchdowns in the game.

Janusek finished the game with 5 receptions for 145 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Garnett rushed for 99 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Eagles.

Liberty Christian (1-0, 0-0) will host Episcopal School of Dallas at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 1.

