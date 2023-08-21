William R. Cox, Jr. “Bill”, husband, father, brother, and friend left us suddenly to be with the Lord, on July 28, 2023.

Bill was born in 1946 to William and Maude Cox in Norman, Oklahoma, the oldest of five. After spending his childhood in Oklahoma, he later relocated to Mesquite, Texas.

He proudly served as a US Marine in Vietnam from 1966 to 1968 earning the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Rifle Sharpshooter Badge, and Navy Commendation Medal with Combat V.

If you knew Bill, you knew he was a free spirit whose laughter filled a room. His experience in war confirmed his faith which he was devoted to his whole life. We honor and appreciate his spirit, kindness, friendship, and companionship and pray he rests in peace.

He is survived by his loving wife Linda and her children, his two brothers Thomas Cox and Dan Cox, and sisters Mary Ann Highfill and Joy Larson. He is also survived by his loving daughters, son, and grandchildren.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on September 18, 2023, at the Dallas National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, TX, 75211. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Honor Foundation for Military Veterans at www.honor.org.