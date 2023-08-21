Monday, August 21, 2023
HomeObituaries
Obituaries

William R. Cox, Jr.

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
William R. Cox, Jr

William R. Cox, Jr. “Bill”, husband, father, brother, and friend left us suddenly to be with the Lord, on July 28, 2023.

Bill was born in 1946 to William and Maude Cox in Norman, Oklahoma, the oldest of five. After spending his childhood in Oklahoma, he later relocated to Mesquite, Texas.

He proudly served as a US Marine in Vietnam from 1966 to 1968 earning the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Rifle Sharpshooter Badge, and Navy Commendation Medal with Combat V.

If you knew Bill, you knew he was a free spirit whose laughter filled a room. His experience in war confirmed his faith which he was devoted to his whole life. We honor and appreciate his spirit, kindness, friendship, and companionship and pray he rests in peace.

He is survived by his loving wife Linda and her children, his two brothers Thomas Cox and Dan Cox, and sisters Mary Ann Highfill and Joy Larson. He is also survived by his loving daughters, son, and grandchildren.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on September 18, 2023, at the Dallas National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, TX, 75211. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Honor Foundation for Military Veterans at www.honor.org.

Previous articleLantana Update — August 2023
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.