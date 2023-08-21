Monday, August 21, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

9 Denton County mayors accept pizza cook-off challenge

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Motor City Pizza

Nine mayors in Denton County are headed to a friendly competition and fundraiser this week to see who can make the best pizza.

The event is going to be much bigger this year than last, when Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox won the first Mayoral Pizza Cook-off against Flower Mound Mayor Derek France and Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore.

The event is growing this year, as nine mayors will compete: France, Gilmore, Dan Jaworski of Highland Village, Lynn Clark of Hickory Creek, Andi Nolan of Lake Dallas, Cindy Aughinbaugh of Shady Shores, Richard Boyer of The Colony, Bill Heidemann of Corinth and Gerard Hudspeth of Denton.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday evening at Motor City Pizza, 1425 FM 407 in Lewisville. The mayors will start making their pizzas at 4:45 p.m., and judging will be at 5:30 p.m. Judging will be based on four categories — appearance, execution, taste/flavor and overall product/package — with a maximum score of 40 points, and judges won’t know which pizza belongs to which mayor.

Mayors also get points for raising money for local nonprofits. Each mayor can earn up to 40 points by raising $4,000 for charity. Click on the links above to go to each individual mayor’s fundraiser.

Previous articleWilliam R. Cox, Jr.
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.