9 Denton County mayors accept pizza cook-off challenge

Nine mayors in Denton County are headed to a friendly competition and fundraiser this week to see who can make the best pizza.

The event is going to be much bigger this year than last, when Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox won the first Mayoral Pizza Cook-off against Flower Mound Mayor Derek France and Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore.

The event is growing this year, as nine mayors will compete: France, Gilmore, Dan Jaworski of Highland Village, Lynn Clark of Hickory Creek, Andi Nolan of Lake Dallas, Cindy Aughinbaugh of Shady Shores, Richard Boyer of The Colony, Bill Heidemann of Corinth and Gerard Hudspeth of Denton.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday evening at Motor City Pizza, 1425 FM 407 in Lewisville. The mayors will start making their pizzas at 4:45 p.m., and judging will be at 5:30 p.m. Judging will be based on four categories — appearance, execution, taste/flavor and overall product/package — with a maximum score of 40 points, and judges won’t know which pizza belongs to which mayor.

Mayors also get points for raising money for local nonprofits. Each mayor can earn up to 40 points by raising $4,000 for charity. Click on the links above to go to each individual mayor’s fundraiser.