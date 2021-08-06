Foodie Friday: Mayoral pizza cookoff for charity

What happens when you combine pizza, three local mayors, and three Denton County nonprofits? Pure magic.

On July 29, I had the opportunity to serve as a judge for this year’s Mayoral Pizza Cookoff benefiting three nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts: Journey to Dream, CCA, and Cloud 9 Charity. Each of the mayors from Flower Mound, Lewisville, and Highland Village created their own pizza in the Seven Loaves Catering/Motor City Pizza kitchen that I taste-tested and judged. And then those pizzas were available for the public to order through the weekend to see which creation raised the most money for their charity.

And I have to say, our local mayors are pretty creative chefs!

Mayor TJ Gilmore of Lewisville created an all-white pizza topped with chicken, green chiles, bell peppers, and his homemade Alfredo sauce.

Photo courtesy of Angela Kreig

Flower Mound’s mayor, Derek France, topped his with brisket, bacon, and bell peppers.

Photo courtesy of Angela Kreig

And Mayor Charlotte Wilcox of Highland Village ended up winning the taste-test portion of the competition with her pizza creation topped with brisket, bacon, onion, and jalapenos and drizzled with barbecue sauce.

Photo courtesy of Angela Kreig

As we said, Mayor Wilcox won the taste-test portion of the competition; Mayor Gilmore ended up with the most pizza sales over the weekend; and Mayor France raised the most donations for his charity. Because it was a three-way tie, the judges went back to who won the taste test contest and crowned Mayor Charlotte Wilcox the first ever Mayoral Pizza Cookoff Winner!

All in, nearly $10,000 was raised for the three charities. We love that this event brought them monetary support and raised awareness for each of them. And we think Mayor Wilcox said it best when she said, “When we all three work together, all three cities, we’re the best.”